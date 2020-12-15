Update 1 - 12.30pm: Galilee Lane, Clifton Fire
Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency received multiple calls to a fire on
Galilee Lane, Clifton in Canterbury around 11.30am this
morning.
8 appliances are currently in attendance as
well as water tankers and a Command Unit.
People are
asked to stay away from the area to let emergency services
work.
