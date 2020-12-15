Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Get Ready To Drive Through The Mangamuka Gorge From Midday, 18 December

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Holidaymakers heading to the Far North for Christmas can make plans to go by the shortest route on State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge. The road will open to light vehicles for the first time in five months at Midday on Friday, 18 December.

The road will open to a single lane for motorcycles, private cars and other class 1 vehicles, with traffic lights controlling vehicles past the slip that’s closed the gorge since July.

Single lane access past another slip a couple for hundred metres away from the main slip. This will have Give Way signs like on a one-way bridge. There will be a 50 kmh speed limit through the gorge.

“Drivers are advised to plan ahead, keep to the temporary speed limit and allow extra time for the journey through the gorge. There may be delays getting past the slip site but that will depend on the amount of traffic,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Northland System Manager, Jacqui Hori Hoult.

“Waka Kotahi understands the importance of the holiday period to the local economy. We’re very pleased to ensure the Far North is open for business over Christmas and the local community and holidaymakers can travel by the shortest route to Kaitaia and beyond.

“We understand the inconvenience and extra cost of having to travel on the recommended detour route (SH10) and we thank the local community and businesses on both routes for their patience and understanding while we worked as quickly as possible to fix the road.

“Last Friday, the repair team celebrated the completion of 31 piles needed to support the road so it can safely open to traffic later this week. They’ll be back in the New Year to complete the piling work and realign the road, restoring it to two lanes.

“They’ll spend the rest of this week tidying up the site and preparing the road for Friday’s opening. They’ll put in a safety guard rail, signage and new lane markings and there’ll be new asphalt laid.

“It’s been a great effort by the team, working in a difficult environment to get to this stage. They’ve worked double shifts (20 hours a day) and shaved more than four weeks off the work schedule to achieve the 18 December deadline.

SH1 through the gorge road was closed by eight slips during a 1-in-500 year rain event that hit Northland in July causing extensive flooding and road closures. The big slip under the road on the northern side of the summit has kept the road closed since then.

“The slip environment has been unstable and a difficult safety challenge. The repair team worked in stages, drilling temporary piles just to stabilise the road so they could bring in heavier equipment to complete the permanent piles.”

On 11 January, the road will be closed again to complete the piling and start on stage 2 of the repair, which is to cut into the hillside to realign the road and restore it to two lanes.

The drilling rig and other equipment used on the big slip will move a few hundred metres up the road to fix our second slip where the road has dropped and is reduced to one lane.

“The repair work at both slips takes up the full width of the road so we have to balance opening the road to let traffic through with just getting on and completing the repair as quickly as possible. We are asking our contractors if we can keep a lane open part-time as we finalise our building methodology to see what is achievable and practical,” says Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“At this stage we plan to have the road at both slips restored to two lanes by mid 2021, but it could be sooner depending on the weather and work progress. We’re committing all available resources to getting it done.”

Until then, trucks and buses will have to continue using the detour route SH10.

For more on the Mangamuka Gorge repairs see https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-mangamuka-gorge-slip-repairs/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 