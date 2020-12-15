Masterton Police Making Enquiries Into Cat Shooting

Masterton Police are appealing for information from the public after a family's pet cat was shot.

The 10-year-old cat was discovered deceased on the afternoon of Thursday 10 December, on the High Street side of Solway Showgrounds.

The cat appeared to have a bullet wound to its neck and subsequent x-rays have confirmed that the cat had been shot with an air rifle.

If you have any information which could assist our enquries into this matter, please get in touch with Constable Hamish Bevin via 105, quoting file number 201214/7969.

© Scoop Media

