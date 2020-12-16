Serious Crash- Depot Road,View Hill, Waimakariri - Canterbury
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Depot Road, View Hill, Waimakariri District ( between
Harmans Gorge Road and Watsons Reserve Road).
The
two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at about
1.50pm.
Initial indications are that people have
sustained serious injuries as a result.
The road is
closed and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
Updates will be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more