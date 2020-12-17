Serious Two-vehicle Crash, Auckland - Auckland City
Thursday, 17 December 2020, 6:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
16 December
Police are responding
to a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, near the Khyber Pass
Road off ramp, Auckland.
The crash occurred about
7.05pm.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Two lanes are closed on the northbound side
and motorists are advised to expect delays.
The Khyber
Pass Road off ramp remains
open.
