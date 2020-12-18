Update 2 - 12.30pm: Ship Fire At Napier Port
Friday, 18 December 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters and ship’s engineers are on board fighting
the fire. There are also fire crews cooling the side of the
ship with water.
Police are evacuating pedestrians
nearby as a precaution.
People are asked to continue
to please stay away from the area as we fight the
fire.
People in properties nearby the Port should keep
their windows closed and stay inside due to the smoke.
Contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 if you need medical
advice.
