Update 2 - 12.30pm: Ship Fire At Napier Port

Firefighters and ship’s engineers are on board fighting the fire. There are also fire crews cooling the side of the ship with water.

Police are evacuating pedestrians nearby as a precaution.

People are asked to continue to please stay away from the area as we fight the fire.

People in properties nearby the Port should keep their windows closed and stay inside due to the smoke. Contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 if you need medical advice.

