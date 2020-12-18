Serious Crash: State Highway 1 Near Wellsford

Police are in attendance at a serious crash between two vehicles on State Highway 1 south of Wellsford.

The crash was reported just before 4pm.

Two people have sustained serious injuries, while four others have sustained moderate injuries.

One of the occupants will be airlifted to hosptial.

A section of State Highway 1 is currently closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions are being put in place for both north and southbound traffic.

Police advise motorists to expect travel delays this evening and we appreciate their cooperation while emergency services complete their work at the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.

