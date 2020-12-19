Crash, Manurewa-Takanini On-ramp, Northbound - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 19 December 2020, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash at the
Manurewa-Takanini on-ramp, northbound, where a truck has
rolled.
Police were called about 12.10pm.
There
have been no serious injuries however the on-ramp is
currently closed.
Motorists should expect delays and
take an alternative route, if
possible.
