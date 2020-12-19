Crash, Manurewa-Takanini On-ramp, Northbound - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash at the Manurewa-Takanini on-ramp, northbound, where a truck has rolled.

Police were called about 12.10pm.

There have been no serious injuries however the on-ramp is currently closed.

Motorists should expect delays and take an alternative route, if possible.

