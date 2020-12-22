Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Getting It Right For Forty Years

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 10:36 am
Press Release: Dayspring Trust

Formed in 1980 by a group of women who saw a need in their community that wasn’t being met, Dayspring Trust has been proudly serving West Auckland women and their families for over forty years and while it may be a well-established institution out west,

the future is focused on growth.

Since it began 40 years ago, Dayspring has played a leading role in providing a wrap-around service for thousands of vulnerable families, mothers and their babies who are living with postnatal depression or an ongoing mental illness.

They have seen first-hand the impact mental illness has on the mother/baby bonding process, and the associated risks of attachment disorder.

The demand for the service is extremely high and due to the impact of COVID-19, Dayspring has experienced unprecedented challenges and faces increasing demands for counselling services.

Melissa Popely, Dayspring’s CEO says, “No one needs to suffer in silence. A friendly ear is there for anyone wanting to reach out. We try to remove any barriers preventing women from getting the help they need - whether it’s transport, or a crèche for the kids while they attend appointments, either in person or online.”

Dayspring now aims to expand further afield to provide support for women and their families in other areas of Auckland and beyond. While some programmes are funded, many are dependent on grants and donations. Kiwis can help Dayspring Trust continue to offer these services at low to no cost by donating here.

Dayspring Trust began as the Titirangi Care Centre in 1980 and formed the trust in 1989. To learn more about Dayspring or to make a referral go to: www.dayspring.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dayspring Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 