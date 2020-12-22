UPDATE 1.30PM: Matakana Island Fire

75 firefighters are continuing to fight a fire on Matakana Island.

The fire began on December 13. Firefighters have been managing hot spots which have been identified by drones.

While there is little smoke, the fire is still burning deep underground.

Firefighters are making good progress and expected to be on scene for at least the next few days.

We are working closely with local Iwi on the Island.

