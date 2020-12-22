UPDATE 1.30PM: Matakana Island Fire
Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
75 firefighters are continuing to fight a fire on
Matakana Island.
The fire began on December 13.
Firefighters have been managing hot spots which have been
identified by drones.
While there is little smoke, the
fire is still burning deep underground.
Firefighters
are making good progress and expected to be on scene for at
least the next few days.
We are working closely with
local Iwi on the
Island.
