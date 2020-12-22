Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Made Following Incidents In Far North

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged three people in relation to a violent kidnapping and separate serious incident where an officer was shot at in the Far North.

The first incident occurred late on 26 October 2020 where a man was kidnapped at gunpoint on State Highway 10 near Waipapa.

He has gone through a terrifying ordeal before he managed to escape and sought refuge from members of the community.

The second incident occurred at around 4.10am on 27 October 2020.

A car pulled out in front of a Police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10.

Before the officer could get out of the patrol car, two males have exited their vehicle and have both presented firearms.

The officer has immediately retreated but one shot was fired at the vehicle, which has damaged the windscreen.

Thankfully she was not injured.

Over the last two days, Police have carried out search warrants in Northland, Auckland, Tokoroa and Te Awamutu.

As a result of these warrants, Police has recovered a number of firearms and has now jointly charged three males, who are all members of the Rebels gang, with the following:

A 44-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a Police officer, and participating in an organised crime group and is appearing in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A 26-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a Police officer, and participating in an organised crime group.

He is due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court tomorrow.

A 38-year-old male appeared in Manukau District Court today on unrelated drugs and firearms charges and will appear in court on the same charges as the other two in the near future.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public, Police Ten 7 and the media for their assistance with this matter.

Police were determined to hold those allegedly responsible for these senseless and violent crimes to account and we hope today’s arrests provide both victims with some degree of comfort and reassurance.

As this matter is before the courts, we are unable to comment further.

--- Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 