Name Release - Riverton Wallacetown Highway Crash

29 December

Police can now release the names of the two people who died following a crash on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway in Southland yesterday.

They were 61-year-old woman Kareen Marie Malcolm, and 61-year-old man James Lennon Malcolm, both of Invercargill.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

