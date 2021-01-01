Hikuai Crash - Waikato
Friday, 1 January 2021, 8:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 25 is closed at Hikuai after a single
vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
It happened
around 6:50am just south of the Tairua River.
The male
pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital in a critical
condition.
Diversions are being set up at State
Highway 25A south of the scene.
The road is likely to
be closed for some time.
Motorists are asked to delay
travel if at all
possible.
