Road Closure After Crash - Crown Range Road, Cardrona - Southern

National: Waikeria Prison Riot Must Be Investigated

A full investigation must be undertaken into how the Waikeria Prison riot started and has been allowed to continue so long, National’s Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown says. “Waikeria Prison has suffered significant damage from this riot, which ... More>>

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

