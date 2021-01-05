Rivers And Rainfall Update #4

A heavy rain watch currently in place is likely to impact most significantly on the Manuherekia and Kakanui Rivers.

The rain watch, which applies to Central Otago, North Otago and Dunedin, sees 20-40mm of rain expected this afternoon and tonight.

The Manuherekia River could rise significantly, exceeding flows reached over the weekend.

While flows in the Kakanui River are also likely to increase, they are expected to remain well under the weekend’s peak flows.

Rivers remain high across much of the rest of Otago; most have receded significantly and are not expected to rise significantly tonight.

Ahead of the expected rainfall, ORC Engineering and Operations staff and contractors have been working at pace today alongside local authorities to clear debris and blockages, with a focus on Middlemarch and the Maniototo.

At the Taieri River floodbank near Otokia, the breach has been stabilised and monitoring continues. Investigation of the cause of the breach, including hydraulic modelling, is underway to assist with impact assessment and further stabilisation works.

Attributed to Eve Bruhns, ORC duty flood officer.

© Scoop Media

