Woman Dies Following Water Incident, Waihi Beach

Please attribute statement to Eastern Waikato Area Commander, Inspector Dean Anderson:

Police would like to acknowledge the young woman who died yesterday evening at Waihī Beach, and her family and friends at this very difficult time.

We are not in a position to release her personal details but will do so in consultation with her family when appropriate.

We are also not able to confirm the cause of her death, however as already reported, indications are that she had been injured by a shark.

A post mortem is scheduled to be carried out today and this will provide us with a clearer understanding of what happened.

However, the Coroner will ultimately determine the cause of her death.

We appreciate her death was extremely traumatic for those who were at Waihī Beach yesterday and we are offering Victim Support services to anyone who requires it.

I would like to acknowledge the emergency service responders who went to her aid including the Waihī Beach Surf Life Saving Club members, Ambulance and a holidaying GP who provided medical aid, Fire and Emergency NZ, the Waihi Beach Coastguard and our own Police staff.

Our thanks and appreciation also go to our local Iwi from the Otawhiwhi Marae for blessing the area with a Karakia and for the compassion and care they showed for the victim and her friends.

A Rāhui is currently in place from the north end of Waihī Beach to the Bowentown Head and in harbour to Ongare, Tuapiro and Tanner Points.

This will remain in place for seven days (starting at 7am today until 7am on 15 January) and we ask people to respect this.

