Name Release - Waihi Beach

Police can now release the name of the young woman who died at Waihi Beach on 7 January 2021.

She was Kaelah Marlow, aged 19, from Hamilton.

Police extend our deepest sympathies to Kaelah's family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

As noted in an earlier release, the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

