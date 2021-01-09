Name Release - Waihi Beach
Saturday, 9 January 2021, 6:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the young woman who
died at Waihi Beach on 7 January 2021.
She was Kaelah
Marlow, aged 19, from Hamilton.
Police extend our
deepest sympathies to Kaelah's family and loved ones at this
very difficult time.
As noted in an earlier release,
the matter will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.
The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>