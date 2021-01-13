Man Charged Following Christmas Day Hit And Run, Blenheim
Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 21-year-old man has today been charged in relation to
the hit and run incident in Blenheim on Christmas
Day.
At around 11:45pm on 25 December a 17-year-old
boy was struck and injured by a car near the intersection of
Scott Street and Muller Road.
The car did not remain
at the scene.
A search warrant was executed today at a
central Blenheim address, with officers seizing a number of
items of interest.
A 21-year-old local man was
arrested at the property and has been charged with dangerous
driving and wounding with intent.
He is due to appear
in Blenheim District Court on Thursday 14 January.
The
investigation team is pleased an arrest has been made and
would like to thank the Blenheim community for their help
with our
enquiries.
