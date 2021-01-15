Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Rules For Boat Ramp Users A New Zealand First

Friday, 15 January 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

New rules to stop the spread of aquatic pests across the Bay of Plenty come in to force this summer with boat ramp users now required to self-certify that their vessels and trailers are free from freshwater fish and plant pests.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Biosecurity Manager Greg Corbett explains that the rules contained within the Bay of Plenty Regional Pest Management Plan 2020 – 2030, which became operative on the 17th December 2020, ensure that lake users take an active role in protecting the long term health of the region's lakes and rivers.

“Ultimately everyone benefits from these new rules. Preventing the spread of aquatic pest plants and fish that can choke the lakes, making them murky and causing the decline of native species, is vital.

“The rules themselves are very much based on common sense and are essentially an extension of the Check, Clean, Dry behaviour that has been promoted nationally for many years.

“This summer is focused on educating people on what the rules are and what is required of them before they head out on the water. Based on last year’s boat ramp checks around the Te Arawa Rotorua lakes we are confident that the new rules reflect the actions that many boat ramp users are already undertaking,” Mr Corbett said.

In addition to ensuring that vessels and trailers are free from freshwater pest fish and pest plants, occupiers of vessels must ensure that no ballast water is transported between locations and that trailers are not left in the water other than for launching or retrieval.

Self-certification checkpoints have been set up this week at the most popular boat ramps around the Rotorua Te Arawa lakes. The checkpoints are clearly signposted and have forms that should be completed and displayed on the dashboard of the vehicle used to launch the vessel.

Starting from 30th January Biosecurity staff from Te Arawa Lakes Trust will be visiting the most popular boat ramps in the area to help lake users to understand the new rules and check that they are complying with them.

Bay of Plenty 2020 - 2030 Regional Pest Management Plan, Rule 7

To avoid the spread of freshwater fish pests and freshwater plant pests, the following provisions apply:

  1. No person shall leave boat trailers in any water body other than for the purposes of launching and/or retrieving boats.
  2. No person shall transport ballast water from any water body to any other location.
  3. All occupiers of vessels or craft entering any water body within the Bay of Plenty shall ensure their vessels or craft (including trailers) are free from freshwater pest fish and freshwater pest plants including fragments.
  4. All occupiers of vessels or craft using a boat ramp with a self-certification checkpoint must complete the supplied certification form and display it in the vehicle used to launch the vessel or craft.

This is to protect production, environmental and public values that can be adversely affected by freshwater fish pests and freshwater plant pests

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 