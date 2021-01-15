Serious Crash - Titirangi Road, New Lynn
Friday, 15 January 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a
serious crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on Titirangi
Road, New Lynn.
This was reported around
12.08pm.
The pedestrian has sustained serious injuries
and is being taken to North Shore Hospital.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will examine the
scene.
A section of Titirangi Road is currently
closed, near the intersections with Willerton Ave and
Northall Road.
Motorists in the area are advised to
expect delays while Police conduct their enquiries at the
scene.
