Week On Our Streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming works/delays

Wairere Drive/River Road intersection

There will be lane closures in place at night at the Wairere Drive/River Road intersection from Monday 18 January to Saturday 23 January (6.30pm to 6am) while traffic signal work is carried out.

Resurfacing works

There will be resurfacing work taking place on the following streets:

Victoria Street, from London Street to Rostrevor Street. The north and south bound lanes will be closed from Tuesday 19 January to Thursday 21 January between 7pm and 6am. A detour will be in place. Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained.

Wairere Drive, from Pardoa Boulevard to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship. The southbound lane will be closed from Sunday 17 January to Monday 18 January, between 7pm and 6am. Traffic management will be in place.

David Street will be closed for resurfacing on Friday 22 January and Matipo Crescent will be closed for resurfacing on Thursday 21 January. Residents living in these areas have been notified.

Access to river path closed at Clyde Street

The path from Clyde Street in Hamilton East to the river path will be closed from Monday 18 January for approximately a week. This is due to demolition and silt fencing works related to the former Hills Laboratory building on lower Clyde Street. The building and surrounding site are being redeveloped into apartments. The path has been closed to ensure public safety while the work is undertaken.

Installation of raised safety platforms

Construction of raised safety platforms in Storey Avenue (near Forest Lake School) and Vardon Road (near St Peter’s Channel School) continues this week. An additional two raised safety platforms will begin being constructed in Mitcham Avenue and Vardon Road from Monday 25 January. Construction of all four raised safety platforms is expected to be completed by Friday 26 February. The work is being carried out in line with Council’s Vision Zero Target to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety.

New road layout at the intersection of Onion Road/Ruffell Road

Please take care and allow extra time if travelling through the Onion Road/Ruffell Road intersection as the road layout has changed. For more information on the changes visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadsafetyimprovements

Ongoing works

Forest Lake Road closure

Forest Lake Road remains closed between Rimu Street and Avalon Drive while a strategic wastewater pipe is installed. Traffic detours are in place via Rimu Street, Maeroa Road, Norton Road and Lincoln Street. Signage is in place to guide pedestrians and people on bikes through the site. The road is expected to reopen late January with traffic management in place. Find out more about this project at hamilton.govt.nz/westernduplication

Bankwood Road/Comries Road intersection upgrade

Construction of the new roundabout resumes at the intersection of Bankwood Road and Comries Road and traffic management is in place. The roundabout will include a shared off-road path and raised safety platforms to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety. Work is expected to be completed by the end of February. When possible please use an alternative route and allow for delays.

Chipseal programme for summer 2021

Our annual chipseal resurfacing work programme is underway. We plan to reseal 69 streets, covering around 20km over the summer period. The sites are selected based on age and condition of street. Chipseal renewals are completed over summer when there is less traffic on the roads, and when sunny and dry weather is more likely. Roads will be closed to through traffic while sealing takes place, with detours clearly marked. A programme of sweeping loose chips and re-marking the roads in the weeks following the new surface being applied will also take place over this time. To see which streets are being chipsealed visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadresealing

