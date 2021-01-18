Homicide Investigation, Hawera
Monday, 18 January 2021, 7:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation following
the death of two people at a property in Hawera early this
morning.
At around 2:50 this morning, emergency
services were called to a property where two people were
located deceased.
One person was arrested at the scene
without incident and is assisting Police with our
enquiries.
Police are not seeking anyone else in
relation to this incident.
A scene guard is in place
and a scene examination will continue this
morning.
--- Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar -
Taranaki
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession
Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:
Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>