Celebrating Local Stories: Upper Hutt Libraries To Host Author Angela Robertson

Upper Hutt Libraries is starting its 2021 programme of speakers with an author talk, hosting Angela Robertson on Saturday, 30 January, 2.00 pm at its Central branch. The afternoon event marks the launch of a series of events focussed on celebrating writers, local community stories, and storytelling.

Kāpiti-based Robertson has written two collections of short stories following the inspiring lives of community members in the wider Wellington region. Life On Our Own Terms (Older and Bolder) and Celebrating Life On Our Own Terms showcase remarkable life stories from people aged 65 to 98 who are making the most of the second half of their lives. The latter was published in June last year, and Robertson has been visiting communities around the region to promote it.

“The stories really show that age doesn’t matter,” explains Robertson. “The people I have worked with have an amazing attitude, living their lives to the fullest. It’s been a very inspiring writing project for me, and I’m excited to come to Upper Hutt and talk about it because the books include locals from here.”

“We absolutely love local stories,” says Upper Hutt Libraries’ Helen Thomas. “Our library has always been very much about community, and I think it’s really important that we share these stories. The enthusiasm from the people in Angela’s work is uplifting and motivating.”

“Modern libraries champion their communities” says Upper Hutt Libraries Manager, Marion Read. “We have so many people from all walks of life come through our doors, and there is an impressive variety of life stories that get shared with us.”

Upper Hutt locals can look forward to more author talks and storytelling initiatives over the coming year.

