Serious Crash - Papamoa Beach, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Sandhurst Drive and Papamoa Beach Road, in Papamoa Beach.

The crash, between a car and a cyclist, occurred about 2:50pm.

One person is in a critical condition.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

