Serious Crash - Papamoa Beach, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
serious crash at the intersection of Sandhurst Drive and
Papamoa Beach Road, in Papamoa Beach.
The crash,
between a car and a cyclist, occurred about
2:50pm.
One person is in a critical
condition.
Diversions are being put in place and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
