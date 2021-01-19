Items Found In Search For Koyren Campbell

Police searching the area where missing man Koyren Campbell's kayak was located have found clothing items on the seabed that have been identified as belonging to him.

The Police National Dive Squad made the discovery earlier today.

This discovery raises a number of possibilities, all of which will be assessed, however it also increases Police's concerns for Koyren.

Searching in the area where those items were found is ongoing, along with searching in the wider area indicated by the RCCNZ's earlier mapping.

This will be reassessed as weather conditions change throughout the afternoon.

We continue to appeal to members of the public in the South Coast area including Eastbourne through to Wairarapa, or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast, to be vigilant and on the lookout for Koyren.

We're particularly interested in speaking to anyone who has come across a life jacket in the greater Wellington area since Koyren went missing.

Police believe the kayak's paddle also remains outstanding.

Anyone with any information that can assist Police is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P045173862.

