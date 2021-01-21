Karori Homicide - Woman Charged

A woman is due to appear in Wellington District Court today, 21 January, charged with murder in relation to the death of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December.

The investigation is still active and Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information which may assist.

Anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of 20 December who has not yet spoken to Police is urged to do so on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063.

Police are not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

