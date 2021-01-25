Pines Beach Fire Update 1

Fire and Emergency NZ crews are fighting a large scrub fire at Pines Beach near Kaiapoi in Christchurch which is threatening houses.

The 111 call came in at 3.06pm today and as at 4.30pm 18 crews and three helicopters are attending the fire.

The scrub fire front is around 200 metres wide.

Firefighters are battling the scrub fire and actively protecting the five properties under threat.

Residents have been evacuated.

There will be another update around 5.30pm

