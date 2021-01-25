Pines Beach Fire Update 1
Monday, 25 January 2021, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency NZ crews are fighting a large scrub
fire at Pines Beach near Kaiapoi in Christchurch which is
threatening houses.
The 111 call came in at 3.06pm
today and as at 4.30pm 18 crews and three helicopters are
attending the fire.
The scrub fire front is around 200
metres wide.
Firefighters are battling the scrub fire
and actively protecting the five properties under
threat.
Residents have been evacuated.
There
will be another update around
5.30pm
