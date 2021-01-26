Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Heated Salt Water Pool For Bluff

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Wayne Harpur

Invercargill city council candidate Wayne Harpur says Bluff could replace its aging indoor pool with a new a heated salt water pool on the Bluff foreshore, utilising waste heat from nearby cool stores.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the Bluff Harbour coaching Bluff and Invercargill children to sail and I reckon the idea is worth exploring. Bluff Harbour is an underutilised asset and Bluff can always do with more attractions,” Mr Harpur said.

“I’ve also spent three decades designing and building heating and cooling systems which means I know a bit about the science behind heating this.”

“Not only will such a facility be popular with Bluff residents but it would be a draw card for people from all over the region and tourists when they will inevitably return to our shores. Mr Harpur said.

Positives for rate payers included that an outdoor facility is cheaper to build, salt water is therapeutic and there is an abundance of port side cool stores.

“With a bit of goodwill and some cost sharing, this would be a win/win for the cool store owners and the community to utilise the significant waste heat generated from the refrigeration process to heat the salt water pools.”

“The St Clair hot water pool in Dunedin is a popular spring and summer attraction and the same could happen in Bluff.”

With over 30 years’ experience in the industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contracting sector, Mr Harpur said he knew the technology would work and it was just a matter of doing a feasibility study to work out what it would take to build such a pool and gain support from the cool store owners.

“Using heat exchangers from the cool store refrigeration plant would allow the pools to heated to varying temperatures, lower for the lap pool then higher temperatures in the hot pools allowing patrons to move from one to the other.

“Bluff has been overlooked by Council in the past and this is a project that could benefit the whole region but Bluff especially.”

Mr Harpur said he envisaged there would be naysayers. “I know we can heat it, and if I am elected, I’ll be asking to have this proposal to be presented in the first instance to the Bluff Community Board with a recommendation that they ask Council staff to do a feasibility study to see whether this is possible. I’m sure it is, but as we know, life isn’t as easy as having a great idea. We need to make sure it is financially responsible and achievable.”

BENEFITS •

Removes the aging Bluff pool

• Attracts much more traffic to the area

• Follows the lead of other areas like St Clair, Tekapo, Hamner Springs and Maruia Springs

• Has lower running costs through the use of waste heat

• Close to the Bluff Camping Ground

• On State Highway 1 en route to Stirling Point signpost

• Tourists and out of town locals will use thus more likely to utilise Bluff shops, food outlets, and accommodation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wayne Harpur on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Northland’s Covid Case, And Biden’s Battle Lines

The South African variant at the centre of the Northland case of community transmission calls for a reset of several aspects of our Covid response. Some aspects of that reset are overdue. Since the pandemic began, the debate on whether transmission can be (or is mainly) via small aerosols rather than larger droplets has barely been reflected in official health policy, which has focussed largely on the droplets...More>>

 

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 