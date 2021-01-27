Shaun Preston Set To Take The Stage For Stratford’s Summer Nights

Stratford District Council is excited to announce that Summer Nights will be back on the events calendar for its 11th year – scheduled across two weekends this February 2021.

You’re invited to enjoy the musical talents of Aotearoa’s most sought after piano man, Shaun Preston, on Saturday 13 February 2021 for Summer Nights concert in the Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell, King Edward Park.

Shaun will be joined by Stratford’s very own star pianist Jack Moser and musical all-rounder Scott Armstrong (The Slacks), plus performances from the Dance Project will entertain the crowd throughout the evening.

Come together again on Sunday 28 February for the Summer Nights movies, held at the Scout Den, King Edward Park to watch family favourites Trolls World Tour (G) and Sonic the Hedgehog (PG).

Director Community Services Kate Whareaitu says, “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Shaun Preston to town and showcase local talent for our concert in the park.”

“Our movies are always a great family day out and this year is no different with a couple of fun films on offer to sit back and enjoy with the kids.”

“Our Summer Nights events aim to give residents and visitors to the district the opportunity to get together with friends and whānau, relax, and enjoy our beautiful park settings,” she says. “We hope everyone takes advantage of the opportunity we have here in Aotearoa at this time to get outside, come together with loved ones and support the free entertainment on offer.”

The Summer Nights Concert will be on Saturday 13 February 2021, and kicks off at 3.30pm with the Dance Project, 4.00pm Scott Armstrong and Jack Moser will take the stage, followed by Shaun Preston at 5.00pm.

The Summer Nights Movies will be on Sunday 28 February 2021, starting from 1.00pm with Trolls World Tour then Sonic the Hedgehog at 3.30pm.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase at both events, and people are welcome to bring their own picnic.

Follow Stratford District Council’s Facebook page or check the website www.stratford.govt.nz for more information and all the latest event details.

Proudly brought to you by Stratford District Council and The Hits Taranaki.

