Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Landmark Day In NZ’s Climate Change Commitment

Friday, 29 January 2021, 7:47 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Sunday, January 31, must be seen as a red-letter day in New Zealand’s climate change history. Much is being speculated and anticipated about the work of the new Climate Change Commission.

At 2pm on Sunday, He Pou A Rangi Climate Change Commission will release its draft advice to government, on how to dramatically and substantially improve our nation’s approach to becoming more sustainable.

The chair of the commission, Dr Rod Carr, was the vice-chancellor of the University of Canterbury before, during and after the Christchurch earthquakes from 2009 to 2019.

He is a director on the ASB Bank board, has been a chairman of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the National Infrastructure Advisory Board, a director of the Lyttelton Port Company, Taranaki Investment Management Ltd and Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

Dr Carr, let’s call him Rod, has been legally blind since he was born. He has one tenth sight of most people. He has run 23 marathons, including in the Arctic and the Antarctic and has five university degrees.

On Sunday, the commission he chairs will release climate change emissions budgets to support New Zealand meeting its domestic emissions targets aimed at achieving 10 per cent reduction in biogenic methane emissions by 2030 and a 24 to 47 per cent reduction in biogenic methane by 2050 and net-zero all other emissions by 2050.

Rod wants greater action on climate by New Zealand.

His family has a bach at Waihi beach in the Coromandel; built in the 1960s. By all accounts it’s a modest affair. One row back from the beach. In forward planning for the impact of climate change some years ago the local council prohibited the building of new permanent structures on the back of his and all the neighbours sections, the site of a future road if beach front erosion takes its toll. Climate adaptation is real. Rocks placed on the foreshore are the last line of defence, then its retreat by all accounts.

He walked up and down the beach there over the last four weeks, about 230km in total: no doubt pondering our climate future.

In the middle of the summer holiday his aunt died and he flew down to the funeral in Christchurch.The carbon footprint was not good; but it was love miles; which is okay for special family occasions.

Rod and his wife Jenny currently share their Christchurch home with their kids and three grandkids. Just before Christmas they installed 32 solar panels with the potential of generating 12kw of power. The monthly power bill in a big house with four adults and three kids was $700 a month; with solar panels it has come down to $170 a month. There’s enough power to run the house, charge the second-hand Nissan Leaf and feed some power to the grid. For those who can afford to, it may now pay to do their bit to build renewable energy at home. It’s not for everyone.

Rod has said that New Zealand needs to move fast; no emissions reduction is too soon. No emissions reduction is too small.

Kiwis need to consider what they buy and how it impacts the planet. Reduce, reuse, recycle - we can go to the opp shop for clothes and presents. It’s worth remembering that every time we buy something we are voting for that product or service to be produced again. Walk, bike or take a bus sometimes, work from home, share a ride. What each of us can do can make a difference. But we also need there to be safe cycleways, frequent buses, flexible employers, appropriate product labelling and much more.

Each of us has a responsibility to understand what is going on with the climate and to advocate for changes that will lead to a low emissions future.

Rod encourages Kiwis to elect and support local and central government leaders who are prepared to make the tough choices with us and for our children and grandchildren.

It’s not about rural or urban emissions. It’s not about being better or worse than others. It’s not about justifying our emissions because we are small, or because of what we choose to produce. The world needs to find low or no emissions ways of feeding ourselves, keeping ourselves dry and warm or cool, keeping healthy and getting around. New Zealand needs to decide what we want to be known for. Where on the spectrum do we want to stand between doing ‘as little as we think we can get away with’ and doing ‘as much as we should do’ to make the world a cleaner, greener, healthier and more sustainable place? This year we will take a stand. Rod hopes it’s one his grandchildren will be proud of. 

– Kip Brook, Make Lemonade

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 