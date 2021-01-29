Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Police Hijab Wows UK Police

Friday, 29 January 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

It took 16 months from July 2019 to design and implement a hijab as part of the New Zealand Police uniform and hard work from the Kiwis have paid off for the benefit of one Police force in the United Kingdom.

The Leicestershire Police are so impressed with the New Zealand-designed hijab that they are now trialling the Massey University design for their staff.

Currently, their Health and Safety team are trialling the hijab which is being worn by trainee Constable Khadeejah Mansur a Student Officer from Leicestershire Police Headquarters.

Police worked with apparel design researchers and lecturers from the School of Design at Massey University in Wellington to design and refine the product for both operational performance and cultural needs.

In a project which began in 2018, New Zealand Police undertook international conversations and collated samples from other Police world-wide.

The team consulted widely with Muslim women who were involved in fabric research, extensive pattern sampling, prototyping and trialling.

They ran safety testing and monitored long-term wear trials to meet operational requirements.

The final product is testament to the collaborative partnership developed between the New Zealand Police and lecturer-designers, Deb Cumming and Nina Weaver from Massey University to look at the problem and identify practical solutions.

“The hijab is designed to be worn with all Police-issue headwear.

It fits the head, neck and shoulder area for freedom of movement and rigorous performance with contoured panels and reinforced zones for durability, access for communication devices and quick release fastening system for safety reasons.

It is made from a technical sports fabric which is light to wear, antibacterial, moisture wicking and robust.

It is available in three sizes- small, medium and large to ensure a high level of fit,” say Deb and Nina from Massey University.

Leonie Smiley from New Zealand Police Deployable Assets Advisor, Response and Operations Group says “The reason for Police to make the hijab available as an option for uniform is so that Muslim women can consider Policing as a career option and to create an inclusive Police service that reflects our diverse New Zealand community.”

New Zealand’s Constable Zeena Ali, was the first New Zealand Police officer to wear a purpose-designed hijab. She was involved in the hijab trial prior to her recruit enrolment and took part in the ongoing development process. Zeena wore the newly signed-off Police hijab at her graduation last year after it was formally approved as an elective item of police uniform in November 2020.

 

You can also view this release, including any  images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/new-zealand-police-hijab-wows-uk-police

ALSO:

