Update On Assault In Pirimai, Napier
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 48-year-old woman has been charged with injuring with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to an
incident in Pirimai, Napier yesterday.
She was due to
appear in court today.
A scene examination has now
been completed and the victim remains in hospital in a
critical
condition.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more