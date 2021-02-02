Update - Hastings Sudden Death
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that the death of a man in an
industrial area of Hastings yesterday is not being treated
as suspicious.
Police were called to an address on
Plunket Avenue in Saint Leonards at about 10:40am.
The
death has been referred to the
Coroner.
