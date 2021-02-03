Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restricted Fire Season For Waikato

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 8:03 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Waikato district will move to a restricted fire season from 8am Wednesday 3 February.

The restricted fire season will be in the following areas; South of Mangatangi in Waikato, Waipa, Otorohanga, Matamata-Piako, Hauraki, Waitomo, and the South Waikato

Principal Rural Fire Officer Matt Cook says this means anyone in or visiting the Waikato will need to apply for a permit to light an outdoor fire.

"It’s easy to apply for a fire permit. Go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions," he says.

"While it’s been nice to enjoy the warm weather we’ve had recently, the hot dry days have meant the fire danger in the Waikato has increased."

"The earlier wet warm weather has meant good grass and scrub growth. These fuels are drying out quickly and can cause fires to spread fast," says Matt Cook.

"Everyone in the Waikato should do their part to reduce the risk of a wildfire."

You can use your gas or charcoal barbecue, and have a hangi or umu, during a restricted or prohibited fire season- but make sure to follow our safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz.

Thames-Coromandel (from Whangamata and Komata in the south to Port Jackson in the north) and Great Mercury Island remain in a prohibited fire season where there is a total fire ban.

