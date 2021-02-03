Prohibited Fire Season For Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay is now in a prohibited fire season, as at 8am 3 February.

A total fire ban is now in place for the whole of the East Coast from East Cape to Takapau.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell says this means no outdoor fires, including burning braziers and incinerators, are allowed due to the increased fire danger.

You can use your gas or charcoal barbecue and have a hangi or umu - but please follow the safety advice on www.checkitsalright.nz.

"We’ve enjoyed the lovely hot summer days, some places in the Hawke’s Bay got up to 40 degrees, but it’s also meant lots of the vegetation and forestry in the area has dried out," he says.

"This dry vegetation is fuel for a fire. If a wildfire does start, it could spread very quickly and be difficult to control."

"It’s been pleasing to see that people have been responsible with fire so far over the summer," says Trevor Mitchell.

"Let’s keep doing our part to prevent a wildfire. Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips on what you can do to stay fire safe."

