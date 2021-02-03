Update On Missing Waimakariri Swimmer
Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 1:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police searching for the swimmer who went missing in
Waimakariri River are now in a position to release his
name.
He is 38-year-old Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, of
Auckland.
Kapu's whānau have asked for privacy at
this time.
Search and Rescue volunteers are continuing
to search the beach areas near the Waimakariri river mouth
today.
