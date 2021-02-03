Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Deceased Male

On Wednesday 27 January 2021 Police recovered the body of a man from the Waikato River in Hamilton.

Police were notified by members of the public who located the man’s body between the Cobham and Anzac Bridges.

A number of enquiries have been made in the hope of identifying the man, including a review of the current local missing persons who have been reported to Police.

We are now seeking assistance from members of the public.

The man’s body is approximately 181cm tall and weighs 65kg.

He was wearing a black Obey t-shirt with a cigarette packet design on the front, a red checkered Rivet Workwear hooded jacket, grey pants and black leather Blundstone work boots.

Photos of these clothing items are attached.

Police are aware this may be upsetting for friends and family of the man, and there are support services available for anyone who may wish to use them.

Further information can be obtained by phoning Victim Support on 0800 842 846.

If anyone has any information which may assist Police in identifying this man, they are asked to contact us by calling 105 and quoting file 210127/5463.

