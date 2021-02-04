Update - Taita Hit And Run
Thursday, 4 February 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 27-year-old man has been charged following a crash
where a car hit a pedestrian and left the scene in Taita on
Saturday 30 January.
He is due to appear in Hutt Valley
District Court on 11 February on charges of careless driving
causing injury and failing to stop to ascertain
injury.
Police would like to thank the members of the
public who came forward and provided information on this
investigation.
As the matter is now before the court
Police will not be making further
comment.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more