Business Breakfast Series A Chance To Learn And Network

A new Focus on Business breakfast series begins in Hastings this month, providing an opportunity for business owners and staff to learn, be inspired and network.

Hosted by MC David (Toddy) Todd, the first event is to be held at Functions on Hastings and will feature guest speaker Mike Pretty – non-executive chairman of Heinz Wattie’s (KraftHeinz), New Food and Grocery Council chair and a Foodeast Establishment Board member.

Mike began his working life as a graduate trainee in the British dairy industry and developed a deep passion for the food industry, going on to establish a global career across marketing, management, sales, and Research and Development both in New Zealand and around the world.

Mike believes Hawke’s Bay is a district renowned for innovation, and with provenance playing a key role in consumer choice our growers’ reputation is ‘solid gold’ with export customers.

At the Focus on Business event Mike will speak about his professional journey, offering insights into innovation, rising to challenges, and his thoughts on the future of food – a key economic driver in Hawke’s Bay.

The business breakfasts are set to be held once every three months and speakers across the year will speak to themes such as business resilience, sustainability, research and innovation, and business success stories.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the aim of the breakfasts is to support and encourage local businesses.

“Our local businesses are the heart of our economy, and these breakfast sessions are a way to support our business owners and their staff, offering experience, expertise and shared learnings across all industries that could add value to people no matter what sector they are in.”

The upcoming event will be taking place on Wednesday, February 17, starting at 7am with the speaker scheduled for 7.30am.

Tickets $35 per head (includes buffet breakfast) available from www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/focusonbusiness

© Scoop Media

