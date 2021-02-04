Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Business Breakfast Series A Chance To Learn And Network

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

A new Focus on Business breakfast series begins in Hastings this month, providing an opportunity for business owners and staff to learn, be inspired and network.

Hosted by MC David (Toddy) Todd, the first event is to be held at Functions on Hastings and will feature guest speaker Mike Pretty – non-executive chairman of Heinz Wattie’s (KraftHeinz), New Food and Grocery Council chair and a Foodeast Establishment Board member.

Mike began his working life as a graduate trainee in the British dairy industry and developed a deep passion for the food industry, going on to establish a global career across marketing, management, sales, and Research and Development both in New Zealand and around the world.

Mike believes Hawke’s Bay is a district renowned for innovation, and with provenance playing a key role in consumer choice our growers’ reputation is ‘solid gold’ with export customers.

At the Focus on Business event Mike will speak about his professional journey, offering insights into innovation, rising to challenges, and his thoughts on the future of food – a key economic driver in Hawke’s Bay.

The business breakfasts are set to be held once every three months and speakers across the year will speak to themes such as business resilience, sustainability, research and innovation, and business success stories.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the aim of the breakfasts is to support and encourage local businesses.

“Our local businesses are the heart of our economy, and these breakfast sessions are a way to support our business owners and their staff, offering experience, expertise and shared learnings across all industries that could add value to people no matter what sector they are in.”

The upcoming event will be taking place on Wednesday, February 17, starting at 7am with the speaker scheduled for 7.30am.

Tickets $35 per head (includes buffet breakfast) available from www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/focusonbusiness

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 