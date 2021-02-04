Non-Covid Related Death In MIQ

Attribute comments to Brigadier Jim Bliss, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine

MIQ is saddened to have to report that last evening a 44 year old man who arrived in New Zealand yesterday afternoon from Vanuatu, died during a medical incident at the Crowne Plaza Hotel which is operating as a managed isolation facility.

Staff on site did their best to assist the man, a Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme worker, while St John Ambulance was en route. Ambulance officers attended about 7.30pm but were unable to save him. Police have notified next of kin. The man’s death, which is not considered to be COVID related, has been referred to the Coroner.

Support is being offered to all those in the facility including the 155 other RSE workers who arrived in New Zealand with the man yesterday.

MIQ Head Brigadier Jim Bliss says this is a tragic situation for his family and those he travelled with.

“We are doing all we can to assist these RSE workers who are on their first day of 14 in managed isolation and who no doubt will be finding this very upsetting. Our thoughts are with them and his family. Staff on site at the Crowne Plaza are providing support to all those who require it.”

© Scoop Media

