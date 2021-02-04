Fatal Workplace Incident - Christchurch
Thursday, 4 February 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following a
workplace incident in Christchurch this
morning.
Emergency services were called to a Sydenham
address at 11:10am after reports a person had
fallen.
WorkSafe is being notified and enquiries are
underway into the circumstances of the
incident.
