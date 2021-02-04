UPDATE - Road Clear Following SH1 Crash North Of Johnsonville - Wellington

The road has cleared following a crash on SH1 just north of Johnsonville, near the Johnsonville off-ramp.

The crash was reported around 5:50pm.

A motorcyclist involved in the crash received moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police thank motorists for their patience while emergency services worked at the scene.

