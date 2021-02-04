UPDATE - Road Clear Following SH1 Crash North Of Johnsonville - Wellington
Thursday, 4 February 2021, 7:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road has cleared following a crash on SH1 just north
of Johnsonville, near the Johnsonville off-ramp.
The
crash was reported around 5:50pm.
A motorcyclist
involved in the crash received moderate injuries and was
taken to hospital.
Police thank motorists for their
patience while emergency services worked at the
scene.
