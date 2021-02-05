Update 3 - 2.30pm: Tangimoana Forest Fire

The fire is 90% contained but still actively burning in the centre.

We are expecting to reduce the number of helicopters in around an hour.

The fire won’t be completely out today. Crews are expecting to be on scene for a couple of days to create blackout lines right around the fire perimeter. These are areas 10m completely around the fire perimeter where it is has been completely extinguished.

A fire investigator is on scene to undertake an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. This investigation is expected to take some time to complete.

