Update 4 - 5pm: Tangimoana Forest Fire

Firefighters have made good progress on the Tangimoana forest fire today. The fire is now around 95% contained.

Updated mapping has shown the fire has burnt 53ha.

Helicopter operations have wound down for the day. Ground crews and heavy machinery will continue to work this evening towards fully containing the fire. A few fire crews and heavy machinery operators will remain overnight to monitor the fireground

Two helicopters and additional fire crews will resume operations tomorrow morning.

A further update will be provided tomorrow morning by 9am.

