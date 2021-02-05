Two-vehicle Crash, SH2 - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Pongakawa.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SH2 and Arawa Road about 4.20pm.

One person has been transported to Tauranga Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

Three others have sustained moderate or minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Traffic management is in place.

© Scoop Media

