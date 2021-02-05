Two-vehicle Crash, SH2 - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 5 February 2021, 5:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in
Pongakawa.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at the
intersection of SH2 and Arawa Road about 4.20pm.
One
person has been transported to Tauranga Hospital by
helicopter with serious injuries.
Three others have
sustained moderate or minor injuries.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been notified.
Traffic management is in
place.
