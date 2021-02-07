Firearms Incident, Massey

Police have now taken a man into custody following a firearms incident in Massey.

Police were called to an address on West Coast Road at 10:44pm last night following reports of an altercation.

Information received reported one of those involved to be in a possession of a firearm, two shots were allegedly fired into the air.

There were no reported injuries.

The vehicle alleged to be involved was sighted by Eagle just after 4am this morning and tracked to an address on Don Buck Road, Massey.

There is no ongoing risk to the community, Police would like to thank the public for their patience.

Enquiries will be ongoing in relation to the circumstances of this incident.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

