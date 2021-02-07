Serious Crash, Awatoto - Eastern

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving three motorcycles on SH51, near Awatoto.

Police were called about 11.45am.

Initial reports indicate one person may be seriously injured, and two others may have moderate injuries.

The road is closed between Napier and Awatoto, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

