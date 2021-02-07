Serious Crash, Awatoto - Eastern
Sunday, 7 February 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
involving three motorcycles on SH51, near
Awatoto.
Police were called about
11.45am.
Initial reports indicate one person may be
seriously injured, and two others may have moderate
injuries.
The road is closed between Napier and
Awatoto, with diversions in place.
Motorists should
avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more