Police Seek Information In Relation To Hastings Disorder Incident

Police are seeking information from members of the public in relation to a disorder/assault incident in Hastings yesterday.

Police were called to reports of the incident on Ormond Road at about 4:30pm yesterday.

It is believed weapons (not firearms) were used in the incident.

Several people received non-life-threatening injuries and are now recovering at home.

A scene examination was completed at Ormond Road and Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

We do not believe this was a gang related incident.

Police are aware a number of family groups were in the area at the time.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident that could assist Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210208/4618.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

