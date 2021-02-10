Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parklets Pop-up As Innovating Streets Pilot Launches

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is pleased to announce its Innovating Streets pop-up pilots are launching this week – temporary projects designed to create more vibrant, people-friendly spaces in our neighbourhoods.

Allen St Parklet

Wellington City Council has secured $1 million from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to design four Innovating Streets ‘pilots’ with the community, as part of 70 projects throughout the country, giving residents and councils the opportunity to work in partnership to improve our communities.

It is very important we ensure those living directly with change have a significant say around design, scale, and the works timeline, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“The Parklet pop-ups will support the community in their desire to take the reins and show us what they want in their neighbourhoods, to be involved in co-creating street design changes.

“These projects are also an opportunity for Council to test a new approach to co-designing and trialling interventions with the community, to get local insight and feedback in real time.”

The nature of the projects means that there will be a range of initial activities, but what’s on within the space will change over the course of the time it’s there based on feedback.

The first three pop-ups to launch are:

Newtown

  • Opens Friday 12 February for approximately four weeks
  • Located directly outside Black Coffee, 133 Riddiford Street, Newtown.
    • Live music
    • Live storytelling
    • Backgammon Tournament Saturday 13 February 1pm – 3.30pm

Allen Street

  • Opened Tuesday 9 February until Saturday 20 March (aligns with Fringe Festival)
  • Located outside the new offices of Capital Creative Trusts, 17 Allen Street
    • Lounging area
    • Performances from artists participating in Fringe

Te Aro

  • Opens Saturday 13 February for approximately three weeks
  • Located outside Bicycle Junction, 1 Marion Street, Te Aro
  • A living lawn and garden area that you can water by riding a bike
  • Lounging area
  • Lunch time sessions
  • Stationary bike races

The pilots are a collaboration with Iwi, residents, schools, businesses, and those that use the spaces on their streets. First Retail Group Managing Director Chris Wilkinson says we need to change past priorities to make Wellington more liveable in the future.

“We need to consider our streets for more than just movement by building in greater opportunities for social connection, community activities and environmental initiatives. This includes parklets, encouragement for contemporary outdoor dining, and spaces for the community to connect regularly.

“We must also make it easier and more convenient to prioritise walking, cycling and taking public transport – over choosing private vehicles, taxis or UBER. Our city and local centres must speak to and deliver compelling solutions to this choice at every opportunity to make these transport modes intuitive and embedded.”

Councillor Jenny Condie, Associate Portfolio Leader for Transport, says the goal is to make the city a place for a growing population to live, work, and play easier, better and safer together.

“The purpose of these parklets is to trial incorporating more spaces for people in the city’s wider transport corridor and Te Aro, which is one of the inner city’s fastest growing residential neighbourhoods.

“Getting creative and collaborating with our communities in an agile way means we’ll be better able to listen, engage and deliver healthy transport choices and more attractive spaces faster and more effectively.

“The pop-ups are an exciting and creative way to attract attention, get people involved, interested, and engaged, which could become permanent based on community feedback.”

The 70 Innovating Streets pilots throughout the country are funded through Waka Kotahi’s $24 million pilot fund.

The engagement process will see members of the community co-design the trials and jointly assess the extent to which they achieved their outcomes after people have experienced the trial in real-life. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is providing 90 percent of the funding and the Wellington City Council 10 percent.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 