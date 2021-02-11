Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Twenty Projects Win Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Funding

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

In its inaugural year, the Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao fund has awarded environment grants to 20 projects across Marlborough to protect and restore native habitats.

In November, the Council received 34 applications from community groups and landowners from small-scale plantings in forgotten vineyard corners to wide scale goat control in the Marlborough Sounds.

Four projects were fully funded with the other 16 co-funded by other sources. Overall, more than $200,000 was requested which exceeded the $70,000 fund in its first year. The next round of applications will open in the second half of 2021 and see the fund increased to $90,000.

Environmental Science and Monitoring Manager Alan Johnson said these grants were created to build on the success of the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programmes, which were replaced by the new, expanded scheme.

“With the broadening of these programmes, it was encouraging to see the expanded interest from the community to enhance and protect our natural environment in Marlborough. While we were unable to fund all applicants, it demonstrates the interest across Marlborough to create enduring outcomes for native biodiversity,” Mr Johnson said.

“The fund is expected to grow in line with the Council’s Long Term Plan. We will continue to look at other opportunities to grow this scheme in the future,” he said.

Grants were awarded under two categories, Habitat Marlborough and Protecting Marlborough, with applications assessed by a subcommittee of councillors, the Environment Committee Rural Representative and a representative from the Marlborough Landscape Group. The Habitat Marlborough projects will restore native habitats, improving biodiversity and freshwater quality. The Protecting Marlborough category is to control animal and plant pests that threaten native wildlife and habitats.

The subcommittee awarded grants based on a project’s merits, including biodiversity benefit; a clear project plan and outcomes; level of co-funding and in-kind contributions; long-term viability and community support. Successful applicants will complete their work by 1 November 2021, with verification by the Council.

Marlborough has been identified as one of five centres of biodiversity in Aotearoa New Zealand, due to the concentration of native species, some found only in Marlborough.

The Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao grant fund was created in September 2019 to expand opportunities for community-led projects to protect and restore native biodiversity.

Grants were allocated to the following:

Habitat Marlborough

Cinders Vineyard Restoration............................................................ $2,000

Morven Dell Native Planting Project ................................................. $2,500

Jentree Native Planting .................................................................... $2,000

Odyssey Native Corner..................................................................... $2,000

The Coterie Riparian Restoration ...................................................... $2,000

Brawn Vineyards Ōpaoa River Restoration ........................................ $4,000

Ōpaoa Loop Restoration .................................................................. $2,000

School Creek Renwick Plantings........................................................ $2,000

Dumgree Swamp Restoration........................................................... $4,500

Rakau Hau ...................................................................................... $2,000

Protecting Marlborough

Tirimoana Anakiwa Pest Control ....................................................... $1,820

Exotic species control....................................................................... $2,517

Weed control at Kaipupu and surrounds ........................................... $3,000

Sounds Ungulate Control Project ...................................................... $4,000

Avon Valley Catchment Restoration.................................................. $7,000

Maungatapu Pest Control ............................................................ $6,553.50

Pest Free Okiwi ............................................................................... $3,000

Pest Free Ngakuta Bay extension ................................................. $6,286.25

Havelock - Wattles out Natives in ..................................................... $3,000

Wairangi Bay Pest Eradication .......................................................... $7,487

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 